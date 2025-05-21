Tom Cruise praises ex-wife Nicole Kidman in rare comment

In a rare comment about his ex-wife, Nicole Kidman, Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise praised the acting chops of A-lister and revealed he recommended her for a role.

In a new interview with a foreign publication, Tom Cruise recalled his first meeting with eminent filmmaker Stanley Kubrick, to discuss what happened to be the latter’s final film before his death at 70, ‘Eyes Wide Shut’, and disclosed how he made a key casting decision in the sexual drama.

“I flew out to his house, and I landed in his backyard. I read the script the day before, and we spent the day talking about it,” he recalled. “I knew all of his films.”

Cruise, who was married to his second wife, Kidman, at that time, continued to share, “Then it was basically he and I getting to know each other. And when we were doing that, I suggested Nicole play the role [of Alice Harford – his on-screen wife]. Because, obviously, she’s a great actress.”

“It was a very unique experience – not a large crew. We arrived in the summer, and basically we just started testing … the script was just an idea. We [were] constantly rewriting the scenes and shooting the scenes and then reshooting the scenes to really find the tone of the film,” he said of his experience with Kubrick, who died shortly after the film was completed, but was yet to be released.

Notably, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, who married on Christmas Eve of 1990, in Colorado, after falling in love on the ‘Days of Thunder’ sets, adopted two kids: a daughter, Isabella, 33, and a son, Connor, 30, in their 10-year-long marriage.

The celebrity couple’s separation was first confirmed by a spokesperson in 2001, two days before the ‘Mission: Impossible’ star filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

