Singer Victoria Canal breaks silence on dating ‘mentor’ Tom Cruise

Spanish-American singer Victoria Canal shut down the rumours of any brewing romance between her and Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise.

Singer Victoria Canal, 25, who made her debut at the Glastonbury Festival earlier this year, joining hands with rock band Coldplay for their headlining performance, slammed the foreign publications, that tried to start the rumour mills of her romance with Hollywood star Tom Cruise, 52.

Along with a selfie of herself, being dumbstruck by the ‘insane’ reports, and some news headlines – one of which read, “Is Tom Cruise on a new mission impossible?” – Canal began to clarify, “Guys, this is literally bonkers, but apparently the tabloids think I am dating tom cruise.”

“Never thought I would have to clarify that out loud in my life. Let’s just stop this in its tracks – i’m sorry to bum u out but i am not dating the man, albeit a lovely person & artist,” she set the record straight. “In all seriousness guys, tom has been nothing but a respectful and encouraging person and mentor, much like chris martin, my dad, my music teachers and other wise people that have learned a lot from living. and again, i am friends with all kinds of people who are very different to me. you learn a lot if you’re open to life bringing you those teachers.”

Notably, the rumours began to swirl last month when the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star offered Canal and her brother a lift to the ‘Twisters’ London premiere, in a helicopter.

Concluding her latest post, Canal also thanked Cruise for one of the perks of the dating speculations, that she was addressed as ‘Spanish-American singer Victoria Canal and not one-armed pianist’ for the first time.