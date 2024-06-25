Tom Cruise’s daughter Suri drops his surname

After Brad Pitt’s daughters, Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise’s biological daughter Suri, with his ex-wife, actor Katie Holmes, has also dropped his surname.

As reported by a foreign publication, celebrity kid Suri Cruise, 18, daughter of Tom Cruise and his ex-wife Katie Holmes, who was in the headlines recently for her academic achievements as she graduated from LaGuardia High School, a significant change was also noticed in her identity.

The teenage daughter of the ‘Mission Impossible’ star, who celebrated the achievement with a friend and her mother in New York, while Cruise was in London to attend Taylor Swift’s concert of her Eras Tour, seemingly dropped her famous surname ‘Cruise’ from her name, to go by ‘Suri Noelle’ on her graduation pamphlet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suri Noelle Cruise Holmes 🔵 (@suricruise_sc)

Notably, Tom Cruise and his third wife Katie Holmes, who were dubbed TomKat by the Western media during their relationship timeline, welcomed their daughter in April 2006, before finally getting married in November of the same year, after their year-and-a-half-long romance.

While the latest development is still unclear, Cruise has majorly remained absent from the family picture, since his divorce from Holmes in 2012.

