Tom Cruise delivers inspiring speech at FIFA World Cup 2026 Final

Tom Cruise delivered heartfelt words at the FIFA World Cup ceremony before the final match between Spain and Argentina at New Jersey Stadium in New York.

On Sunday, Hollywood star Tom Cruise made his speech just before the beginning of the match. During the speech, he praised football’s ability to bring people together across the world.

Cruise reflected on the journey of the tournament, which began with 48 nations before reaching its showdown between Spain and Argentina. He pronounced the names of both finalists in Spanish, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

The actor described football as a sport that crosses borders and unites people from different cultures. Cruise noted, “Football is a language spoken without words”. He continued, “a force that unites people. A force that turns strangers into friends and reminds us of what we all have in common”.

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His speech celebrated the global spirit of the World Cup and the shared passion the tournament creates among fans regardless of nationality. In his concluding speech, Cruise noted that his appearance by urging supporters to celebrate the success of the competition and the unity it had inspired over the past month. He said, “Let’s celebrate a tournament that brought the world together”. He ended his speech with applause from the crowd. “This is football,” Cruise said. “This is unity. And this is greatness.”

The brief appearance formed part of the closing ceremony ahead of kick-off, as FIFA brought together entertainment and football to mark the end of the expanded 48-team World Cup before Spain and Argentina contested the tournament’s showpiece final.