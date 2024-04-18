Tom Cruise ‘does not exist’ to daughter Suri

Tom Cruise’s daughter Suri is set to officially cut all remaining ties with him after turning 18 as the two have spent the last several years apart from each other.

Since Cruise’s divorce from Katie Holmes in 2012, Suri has spent much of her life with her mother and has no plans to reconcile with her father, DailyMail reported, citing sources.

It is pertinent to mention that Suri and her mother Katie Homes severed all ties with Tom Cruise due to his Scientology faith and as she officially becomes an adult she is ready to address the questions regarding her relationship with the Mission Impossible actor.

Citing sources, DailyMail reported that Cruise’s daughter has no plans to build a relationship with him.

While Suri has not decided about her future career, she is reportedly clear on one thing: ‘Tom does not exist to her.’

It is pertinent to mention that the Hollywood star’s official ties with his daughter will end as she turns 18.

The Top Gun star will no longer be required to pay child support of around $400,000 a year to Katie Holmes.

‘Suri will not have any contact with her father, despite being 18, and even if he called, she would not answer,’ DailyMail reported, citing sources.

According to the source, Cruise does not exist to Holmes or Suri and they do not want to rely on him for anything.

As per sources, Suri has formed a close bond with her mother over the years and believes that she has one parent and that is her mother.

Suri was six years old when her parents divorced and Holmes got her custody as part of a divorce settlement.

Tom Cruise was given frequent visitation rights as the agreement stated that Suri’s mother would care for her most of the time.

Meanwhile, a few former followers of the Church of Scientology alleged that the Top Gun star’s faith does not allow him to see Suri as she is not a Scientologist.

However, a spokesman for the Church of Scientology dismissed the claims as ‘fiction.’