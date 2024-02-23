Tom Cruise, Russian girlfriend Elsina Khayrova call it quits

Weeks after making their relationship official, Hollywood star Tom Cruise and his Russian socialite girlfriend Elsina Khayrova have called it quits. Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv As reported by US tabloids, American actor Tom Cruise, 61, has parted ways from his new girlfriend Elsina Khayrova, 36, after meeting her two kids from the former marriage to Russian oligarch Dimitry Tsvetkov.

Reportedly, the two parted ways amicably to avoid any awkwardness, since they live in the same block in London, confirmed a source close to the former couple, adding that there are no hard feelings between Cruise and Khayrova, as the relationship ‘simply ran its course’.

Notably, the ex-couple fuelled romance rumours in December last year when they were ‘inseparable’ at a party in London, and later when the two attended a London’s Air Ambulance Charity dinner together.

However, it was only earlier this month that Cruise made his relationship with Khayrova official to his friends, who revealed that the duo was spending most of their time together, at her lavish Knightsbridge apartment, in London.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ‘Mission Impossible’ star has been married thrice previously, to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes, and is father to three kids, two adopted and another daughter with the ‘Coda’ actor.

On the other hand, Khayrova is separated from her ex-husband Dmitry Tsetkov, with whom she shares a son and a daughter.

