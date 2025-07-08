Tom Cruise’s ex-wife Katie Holmes reacts to Ana de Armas romance

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise’s ex-wife, Katie Holmes, has reacted to his budding romance with Cuban-Spanish actor Ana de Armas.

Amid his headlining romance with Ana de Armas, Tom Cruise has seemingly got his ex-wife, Katie Holmes, nod of approval to his relationship with the ‘Ballerina’ star.

It happened so recently on a social media post, when eagle-eyed netizens found out that the ‘Dawson’s Creek’ actor had liked the post by a foreign publication, reporting that Cruise and his new lady love took a flight in his helicopter, ahead of her 37th birthday bash in London this April.

“Katie Holmes liked this post,” a social user reported in the comments section, hinting that the actor has her wishes with her ex-husband and his new flame.

For the unversed, Cruise was married to Holmes from November 2006 to June 2012, in his third marriage and her first. The couple also shares the only biological daughter of the ‘Mission Impossible’ star, Suri, 19.

Before Holmes, Cruise was married to actors Mimi Rogers and Nicole Kidman. He is the father of two adopted children, Isabella and Connor, with his second wife.

Meanwhile, Cruise first sparked dating rumours with de Armas this Valentine’s Day, which was only fuelled by their March outing, when they arrived together at the London airport, via a helicopter.