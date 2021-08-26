Tom Cruise lands helicopter in family’s yard amid ‘Mission: Impossible’ shoot

Tom Cruise has been making quite the moves in the UK this past week, with reports of him landing his helicopter in a local family’s backyard now doing the rounds.

Days after the film team made headlines by crashing a real train in a quarry for a scene in Derbyshire, The BBC has reported that the film’s star was forced to land his helicopter in a Warwickshire family’s backyard after the nearby Coventry Aiport was temporarily shut.

Alison Webb and family was in for a sweet surprise after being told that an unspecified “VIP who was running late” needed to use their yard as a helipad. When the helicopter landed, the family was left shocked to see Tom Cruise walk out of it.

“I thought it would be kind of cool for the kids to see the helicopter land in the garden. Then Tom Cruise basically arrived and got out, and it was like wow,” said Webb, describing the experience as ‘surreal’.

Delving into more details about Cruise’s stopover, Webb shared, “He went straight over to the children for a chat, then came over and elbow bumped us and said thank you very much. Then he said if the kids would like they could go up in the helicopter.”

Yes, Tom Cruise really let his pilot take the Webb children on a free joyride on his helicopter! Talk about hitting the jackpot. “It turned out to be an incredible day. It was surreal, I still now can’t believe it happened,” said Webb.

According to the BBC, Cruise and his co-star Hayley Atwell are currently filming at Birmingham’s Grand Central, with dozens of more sightings of the Mission: Impossible team being reported.

Maxine Thawley, who reportedly saw the team filming at Grand Central shopping centre said, “We saw lights and lots of people with cameras, and we couldn’t work out what was going on. We walked past and had a coffee and realised it was Tom Cruise.”