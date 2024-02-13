Tom Cruise makes it official with Russian girlfriend Elsina Khayrova

Hollywood star Tom Cruise has made his relationship with Russian socialite girlfriend Elsina Khayrova official, his friends confirmed.

As reported by a British tabloid, American actor Tom Cruise, 61, reportedly made his romance official with his new girlfriend Elsina Khayrova, 36, said his close friends, adding that the duo is spending most of their time together, at her lavish Knightsbridge apartment, in London.

Quoting an insider, the publication reported, “It’s well known within Elsina’s circle that she and Tom are now an item. They’ve grown very close over the past few weeks but take a lot of care not to be photographed together because they want to maintain their privacy.”

“Tom has been staying the night at Elsina’s apartment, which as you can imagine, is a very beautiful place. They enjoy hanging out together and despite their wealth, do a lot of the things that normal couples do,” added the insider.

Pertinent to note here that the couple fuelled romance rumours in December last year when they were ‘inseparable’ at a party in London.

Moreover, they also attended a dinner together, which was hosted recently in support of London’s Air Ambulance Charity, with Prince William present as the guest of honour.

Notably, the ‘Mission Impossible’ star has been married thrice previously, to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes, whereas, Khayrova is separated from her ex-husband Dmitry Tsetkov.

