Tom Cruise opens up about ‘Mission Impossible’ future

Hollywood action star Tom Cruise has broken his silence on the future of ‘Mission Impossible’ franchise following ‘The Final Reckoning.’

Reports emerged last year that actor Glen Powell might replace Cruise in the blockbuster franchise.

However, Powell dismissed the rumours about replacing his ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ co-star Tom Cruise as the new Ethan Hunt in the future ‘Mission Impossible’ films.

Amid speculations about the future of the franchise and Cruise’s role in it, he only wants people to watch ‘Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning.’

During a recent interview with a foreign media outlet, the Hollywood actor star was asked about what lies ahead for the franchise in the future.

Responding to the question, he said, “I’d rather just people see it and enjoy and we’ve had an amazing time doing it and it’s been a lot of fun and I just want you all to enjoy it.”

He added, “Enjoy this and know everything is the culmination has come to this moment right now.”

During the interview, Tom Cruise also reflected on his jaw-dropping stunts in his movies.

“I’ve always felt, you know, I don’t mind kind of encountering the unknown and I like the feeling. It’s just an emotion for me. It’s something that is not paralysing. It doesn’t bother me,” he said.

He continued, “I enjoy any endeavour in life. People can be afraid to do something, and I’m like, ‘OK, I want to.’ I don’t mind kind of confronting it and going in … People can be quite frightened about the unknown, and I never have been.”’

Meanwhile, ‘Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning’ is set to hit theatres on May 21.