Tom Cruise opens up on acting future after final ‘Mission Impossible’

Hollywood action star Tom Cruise has addressed his acting future ahead of ‘Mission: Impossible – the Final Reckoning’ premiere.

The eighth entry in the blockbuster franchise is touted to be the last time he portrays Ethan Hunt.

During a recent interview, the Hollywood actor confirmed ‘Mission: Impossible – the Final Reckoning’ to be the last in the franchise, saying, “It’s the final! It’s not called ‘final’ for nothing.”

However, Tom Cruise has vowed to continue making movies into his 100s.

“I actually said I’m going to make movies into my 80s; actually, I’m going to make them into my 100s,” he said when asked about his earlier comment about taking inspiration from 80-year-old Harrison Ford to make movies in old age.

“I will never stop. I will never stop doing action, I will never stop doing drama, comedy films — I’m excited,” the Hollywood actor added.

Reflecting on his decades-old Hollywood career, Tom Cruise said that he continues to learn about storytelling, leadership, and character.

“It’s been exceptional, it really is exceptional. I feel very fortunate to be able to make the films that I make and I love it. I love just making movies,” he said.

When asked if he had any traditions before doing his death-defying stunts, the ‘Mission: Impossible – the Final Reckoning’ joked, “There’s a lot of pre-stunt rituals that keep me alive — it depends on what I’m doing and the amount of preparation I have to do. A lot of thought goes into it, and they are very complex and very interesting.”

Apart from Tom Cruise, ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ also stars Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Angela Bassett among others.