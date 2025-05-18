Tom Cruise drops hint about long awaited sequels

The Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise has confirmed he’s working on new film projects, including a follow-up to Top Gun: Maverick and a sequel to his 1990 racing drama Days of Thunder.

The 61-year-old actor shared the news during an interview with Australia’s Today show.

Tom Cruise, who returns as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, said he’s thinking about what’s next.

“Yeah, we’re thinking and talking about many different stories and what could we do and what’s possible,” he said.

The actor added, “It took me 35 years to figure out Top Gun: Maverick, so all of these things we’re working on, we’re discussing Days of Thunder and Top Gun: Maverick.”

Tom Cruise first played Captain Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell in the 1986 Top Gun film. The 2022 sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, was a massive hit, earning more than $1.4 billion worldwide and an Oscar nomination for Best Picture.

Now, with fans eager for more, Tom Cruise is exploring ideas for Top Gun 3.

He also starred in Days of Thunder as a NASCAR driver.

The film was released in 1990 and has since become a cult favourite among racing fans. Now, Tom Cruise is looking to bring that character back to life too.

In addition to these projects, Tom Cruise has finished filming a new movie with director Alejandro Iñárritu, known for The Revenant.

The untitled film, expected to premiere in October 2026, tells the story of the most powerful man in the world trying to save humanity from a disaster he created.

Tom Cruise said, “There’s numerous other films that we’re actively working on right now. I’m always shooting a film, prepping a film, posting a film.”

He also mentioned that he and longtime collaborator Christopher McQuarrie are working on several projects together.

With Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning set to hit cinemas on 23 May, Tom Cruise is not slowing down any time soon. His fans can expect to see much more of him in the years to come.