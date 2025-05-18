Vanessa Kirby’s Mission: Impossible character has surprising 1996 link

Vanessa Kirby returns to the big screen in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the eighth chapter in the legendary spy series.

This could be the final time fans see Ethan Hunt and his team, as they battle the dangerous AI known as the Entity.

Vanessa Kirby, known for her role as Alanna Mitsopolis, the White Widow, brings more than just style and suspense.

Her character holds deep ties to the original 1996 Mission: Impossible film, making her return especially important.

While not part of Ethan Hunt’s IMF crew, Vanessa Kirby’s White Widow plays a crucial role.

Her character is revealed to be the daughter of Max Mitsopolis, the arms dealer played by Vanessa Redgrave in the franchise’s first film. This connection brings the story full circle.

In Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Kirby’s character shows how strongly the past affects the present.

Alanna continues her mother’s legacy, working with powerful contacts in the criminal underworld, including CIA Director Eugene Kittridge.

This complex connection between Max, Kittridge, and Alanna puts Vanessa Kirby at the centre of one of the film’s most important storylines.

Though she shares screen time with stars like Tom Cruise, Kirby’s presence stands out in both Fallout and The Final Reckoning.

Earlier, Hollywood action star Tom Cruise has broken his silence on the future of ‘Mission Impossible’ franchise following ‘The Final Reckoning.’

Reports emerged last year that actor Glen Powell might replace Cruise in the blockbuster franchise.

However, Powell dismissed the rumours about replacing his ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ co-star Tom Cruise as the new Ethan Hunt in the future ‘Mission Impossible’ films.

Amid speculations about the future of the franchise and Cruise’s role in it, he only wants people to watch ‘Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning.’

During a recent interview with a foreign media outlet, the Hollywood actor star was asked about what lies ahead for the franchise in the future.

Responding to the question, he said, “I’d rather just people see it and enjoy and we’ve had an amazing time doing it and it’s been a lot of fun and I just want you all to enjoy it.”