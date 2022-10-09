Tom Cruise to fly to space for next title

Hollywood star Tom Cruise is set to take a notch higher with his next movie which is expected to be shot in space.

Shooting for a film in space is no more just an aspiration for the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star, who is all set to be lifted there to pull out some terrific ‘out-of-this-world’ stunts in outer space.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Moreover, the project is to be made under Universal Studios in collaboration with NASA and Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Speaking about yet to be titled film, Dame Donna Langley (Chairperson of Universal) said, “We have a great project in development with Tom [Cruise] that does contemplate him taking a rocket to the Space Station.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise)

“And hopefully he will become the first civilian to do a space walk outside of the International Space Station,” Langley teased.

About the character to be portrayed by the Hollywood star, she mentioned, “He will play a down-on-his-luck guy who finds himself in the position of being the only person who could save Earth.”

Director Doug Liman, of ‘The Bourne Identity’ fame, has been roped in to helm the direction of the project.

It is pertinent to mention that contrary to the previous rumors, most of the part of the film will be shot on earth only except for some sequences of Tom Cruise.

Comments