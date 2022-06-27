Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ overtakes ‘Doctor Strange 2’

Paramount’s all-American blockbuster ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is still flying high at the box office, crossing the coveted $1 billion over the weekend.

With those ticket sales, the movie has overtaken Disney’s Marvel adventure ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ ($943 million) as the highest-grossing movie of the year at the global box office.

Prior to this weekend, the sequel to Tom Cruise’s 1986 action flick ‘Top Gun’ was already the highest-grossing movie of the year at the domestic box office, with revenues currently at $521 million. Along with $484.7 million at the international box office, ‘Maverick’ has grossed $1.006 billion worldwide.

Comments