Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ overtakes ‘Doctor Strange 2’

Paramount’s all-American blockbuster ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is still flying high at the box office, crossing the coveted $1 billion over the weekend.
With those ticket sales, the movie has overtaken Disney’s Marvel adventure ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ ($943 million) as the highest-grossing movie of the year at the global box office.
TOP GUN: MAVERICK
$30.50M Weekend (Est.)
3,948 Screens / $7,725 Avg.
Weekend 5 / -32% Change
$521.72M Total (North America)#TopGun #Maverick #TopGunMaverick #BoxOffice
DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS
$1.72M Weekend (Est.)
1,855 Screens / $927 Avg.
Weekend 8 / -61% Change
$409.19M Total (North America)#DoctorStrange #MultiverseOfMadness #MCU #Marvel #BoxOffice
Prior to this weekend, the sequel to Tom Cruise’s 1986 action flick ‘Top Gun’ was already the highest-grossing movie of the year at the domestic box office, with revenues currently at $521 million. Along with $484.7 million at the international box office, ‘Maverick’ has grossed $1.006 billion worldwide.
TOP GUN: MAVERICK
$484.7M Overseas Total / 65 Markets
$1B Global Total (Est.)
TOP MARKETS:
UK: $78.7M
Japan: $51.1M
Australia: $45.5M
France: $38.8M
Germany: $23.4M#TopGun #Maverick #TopGunMaverick #BoxOffice
