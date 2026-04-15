Tom Cruise touts 'wild' dark comedy 'Digger' to theater owners

LAS VEGAS – Tom Cruise said he took ​four decades of acting to get to a place where he could play the ‌eccentric oil tycoon at the center of an upcoming dark comedy, “Digger.”

Cruise introduced the first images from the movie on Tuesday at the CinemaCon convention of theater owners in Las Vegas.

They showed the 63-year-old transformed into the character ​Digger Rockwell, an older man with thinning gray hair, a beer belly, a Southern ​accent and a fondness for cats.

In the movie, Rockwell inadvertently unleashes an ecological ⁠disaster that carries the world to the brink of nuclear war, before scrambling to try and ​save the planet.

“It took 40 years to be able to put on the boots of Digger ​Rockwell and play the many, many layers of this character,” Tom Cruise said. “The movie is wild, it’s funny, and I can’t wait for you all to see it.”

The Warner Bros movie is set to debut in theaters in October.

Cruise ​was joined on stage by the film’s director, four-time Oscar winner Alejandro Inarritu.

The maker of “Birdman” and “The ​Revenant” said he and Tom Cruise first discussed the film seven years ago.

Cruise, who was filming “Top Gun: Maverick” at ‌the time, ⁠said he had been an admirer of Inarritu’s films and rushed over to the director’s house on his motorcycle when he asked to meet.

“We know that he is fearless: the stunts, the planes, the jumps,” Inarritu said of Cruise. “But I have to say, I think this is another kind ​of fearless. This role ​possibly could be (his) most ⁠challenging,” adding, “It was a high-wire act.”

Cruise kicked off a celebrity-studded presentation of upcoming films from Warner Bros, the studio coming off a year of ​commercial success and 11 Oscars. It is in the process of being ​sold to ⁠Paramount Skydance in $110-billion deal.

Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet and Jason Momoa touted “Dune: Part Three,” the conclusion to the sci-fi series due for release in December. The film is set 17 years after the events of the second “Dune” ⁠movie.

“The ​years don’t seem to have been kind to anyone on ​Dune,” Zendaya said, explaining where the series picks up. “It’s been a really difficult, challenging, ungentle and unkind few years, and ​I think there’s so much left still to fight for.”