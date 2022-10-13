Tom Felton spills Hollywood struggles after ‘Harry Potter’

Hollywood actor Tom Felton, popularly known as Draco Malfoy of ‘Harry Potter’ spoke about the struggles of getting work after the series.

In a recent conversation with a foreign publication, Felton, who played Malfoy throughout the eight films of the series, was questioned if he would like to reprise the character if given a chance and seems like the actor is all up to take back the loathsome character.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

“I’d be lying if I said I wouldn’t consider it,” Felton told the questioner, adding that he ‘definitely don’t miss’ Draco Malfoy but is ‘very affectionately linked’ to it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton)

“It seemed, looking back at it now, that Potter would be the only thing in my life. But there were many, many things ahead of that,” he added.

Further in the conversation, the actor also reflected upon the difficulties he faced to bag any role after being done with the eight parts of the wizarding franchise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton)

Felton noted, “It wasn’t really returning to auditioning. It was learning to audition all over again.”

He went on to explain, “When children are brought in, half of it is, ‘Can you stand on the mark, not look down the lens of the camera, and take basic direction?’ I mean, really, how good can any seven-year-old be at anything?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton)

“Going in there as a 20-year-old, especially in Los Angeles, the auditions are far more frequent and cut-throat.”

“It’s a lesson – not necessarily in brutality, but in acceptance,” he summed.

Related – Do you know: Emma Watson almost quit Harry Potter; Here’s why!

Comments