Tom Hardy’s ‘MobLand’ renewed for season 2

After weeks of speculation, Paramount+ has finally announced the renewal of the hit series ‘MobLand,’ starring Hollywood actor Tom Hardy.

The first season of the show began streaming in March, with the finale airing on June 1.

‘MobLand’ ranks as the second-best original series on Paramount+, only behind ‘Landman.’

The show, led by Tom Hardy, also spent six weeks on the Nielsen Top 10 Original Series chart.

As per the streamer, season 1 of the show attracted over 26 million global viewers.

Created by Ronan Bennett, ‘MobLand’ also stars Hollywood actors Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts, Lisa Dwan, and Emily Barber.

The Paramount+ series tells the story of two mob families who clash in a war that threatens to topple empires and lives.

Tom Hardy plays fixer, Harry Da Souza, trying to avoid a bloody fight between the two families as they attempt to hang on to power.

“With more than 26 million viewers and climbing, MobLand has become a resounding triumph — driven by the creative brilliance of Guy, Jez, Ronan and David Glasser, and brought to life by the powerhouse performances of Tom, Pierce, and Helen,” Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global’s CEOs said in a statement.

“We are elated to greenlight a second season of this global phenomenon, which has dominated both domestic and international charts and soared to #1 in the UK,” he added.