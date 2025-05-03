Watch Tom Hardy’s witty take on cosmetic rumours

British actor Tom Hardy has broken his silence over years of speculation surrounding whether he has had a hair transplant in a now viral video.

During an appearance on Hits Radio UK with presenter Will Best, the Havoc star responded to the rumours in typically cheeky fashion.

As the pair chatted in a viral video about Tom Hardy’s latest film Havoc, Will complimented Tom on his appearance, prompting Tom Hardy to joke, “You’ve got your own hair and everything,” before quickly adding, “I’ve got someone else’s.”

Whether this was a genuine admission of undergoing a hair procedure or simply one of his signature wisecracks remains unclear.

Away from the spotlight, Tom Hardy is known for his low-profile family life. He shares two young children with his wife, actress Charlotte Riley, and has a 17-year-old son, Louis, from a previous relationship.

Despite being fiercely private, Hardy has occasionally spoken about fatherhood, calling it a “purpose” that has reshaped the way he lives his life.

In a past interview, Tom Hardy shared how proud he is to be a father, saying, “Being a father has given me the kind of purpose that makes you think more carefully about how you live your life.”

His teenage son Louis, who closely resembles him with the same sharp cheekbones and jawline, has made rare appearances on red carpets, most recently at the Venom premiere in October 2023.

Tom Hardy revealed in a 2024 chat with E! News that Louis is not easily impressed by his father’s work.

Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley, who married in 2014, relocated from London to the countryside in 2018 to give their family a quieter, more grounded life. According to Hardy, it was “the best decision they ever made.”

“He wouldn’t ever tell me (if he likes it). He’s 16, you know what I mean? [But] he tells me what I’m getting right or wrong,” Hardy explained.