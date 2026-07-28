 Tom Hiddleston compares himself to Loki in Disney+ podcast

Tom Hiddleston analytically breaks down the character of “Loki” from Pompeii: Out of Time.

The British actor is nowadays promoting his new documentary film Pompeii: Out of Time. In a fun interview with Disney +, Tom was asked to choose between him and Loki in different situations. It is also significant to mention that Loki time-travels to Pompeii in one of the episodes of the Marvel series.

During the fun game, Hiddleston was first asked to choose “who is better equipped to survive Pompeii to which the actor simply replied, “Loki. He is getting out of there. I’m not.” The next question was, “Who would be a better travel companion?” The Night Manager actor was 100% sure that it would be him as he confessed that he is never going on a road with Loki.

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The third question was, “Who is more likely to cause more mischief?”Tom responded confidently, “Probably not Loki because he’s busy. Ultimately me. I’m the God of Mischief.” Lastly, “Who would pull off a better Toga?”

The 45-year-old stated, “Loki’s hair is not really kind of fashionable at the time. He’d give it a good go, try and accessorize. But I’ve got the space for Caesarean hair.” Hiddleston is super proud of his MCU role, Loki, which he has been playing for decades now. He will be reprising it again in Avengers: Doomsday, directed by the Russo brothers.