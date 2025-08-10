WATCH: Tom Holland gets candid about new Spider-Man suit in ‘Brand New Day’

Hollywood actor Tom Holland has revealed his true feelings about his suit in the upcoming ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day.’

Filming on the fourth entry in the Marvel franchise began earlier this month when the actor dropped a picture from the set of the film.

The actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share fresh insights into the first day on set of the upcoming Marvel film.

“My fourth ever day one on Spider-Man,” Tom Holland said in the video.

“You know, it’s funny putting the suit on. It feels different this time somehow. It’s also the first time we’ve ever had fans on set for day one. So, it’s really exciting to share this with them,” the Hollywood actor added.

The actor went to assert that he will make every effort to best portray the titular character in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day.’

“Hopefully get it right. No pressure,” he said.

While Tom Holland maintained secrecy about the filming of stunts, he was seen after one saying, “Wow, that was a really good one. That felt sick.”

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the superhero film is set to hit theatres on July 31, 2026.

Apart from Tom Holland, the film will also see Zendaya reprising her role, while new addition to the cast includes Michael Mando as the Scorpion and Jon Bernthal as the Punisher.

Hollywood actor Sadie Sink will also feature in an unspecified role.

Additionally, actor Mark Ruffalo is also returning as Bruce Banner/the Hulk in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day.’