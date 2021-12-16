Tom Holland reacts to viral ‘Spider-Man, Dil Ka Chain’ song

Hollywood actor Tom Holland, who plays the role of Spider-Man, was baffled when watching the hilarious “Spider-Man tu ne churaya mere dil ka chain” music video.

Tom Holland, who became the youngest actor to play the role of the Marvel superhero at the age of 22, was shown the video during an interview.

The actor, while viewing the clip, asked the interviewer as to what was going on and what the characters were singing.

He got to know that the woman, who seems like an Indian Mary Jane Watson, is telling the Hollywood actor that he has stolen her heart.

Tom Holland was asked to recite the lyrics of the song as well.

The music video of Spider-Man tu ne churaya mere dil ka chain (Spider-Man, you have stolen my heart) went viral across the internet after being uploaded on YouTube back in 2010. As of today, it has 5.3 million views.

It is pertinent to mention here that the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe flick Spider-Man: No Way Home was released this week and is receiving positive reviews.

It is the fourth film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 that has been released. It is followed by Black Widow along with Shang Chi and The Legends of The Ten Rings and Eternals.

Apart from Tom Holland, the film sees Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch playing the role of “Spidey’s” Mary Jane Watson and Doctor Strange respectively.

Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina will play the role of villains Norman Osborn and Otto Octavius respectively.

