Tom Holland reveals future of playing Spider-Man

Hollywood actor Tom Holland said that he will part ways from the Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man projects when another actor is fit to replace him.

The 25-year-old, in an interview, spoke about his future in the Spider-Man franchise. He said that he will leave it proudly.

“I have had such an amazing run as Spider-Man, if it is my time to step down and the next lucky kid is going to step up, I will do so proudly,” he said as quoted in the report.

Read More: Tom Holland reacts to viral ‘Spider-Man, Dil Ka Chain’ song

He added that he accomplished everything related to the character.

“So, if it is time then I will do it with my head held high, but if not, I will play this character forever because I love it.”

The actor, speaking on his ambitions to win an Oscar, believes of achieving love from audience reception in his films and that fan support for Marvel Studios and Sony Picture is enough.

“To see people in the audiences standing on their feet cheering, enjoying the process and the nostalgia of the celebration of three generations of cinema is pretty special to be a part of,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

Tom Holland’s first portrayed Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. He then played the character in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

It was reported that Tom Holland will be playing roles in upcoming Spider-Man projects.

Comments