Tom Holland reveals his adorable way of supporting Zendaya

Tom Holland supported Zendaya during the film’s pivotal scene in The Odyssey.

During an interview with CTV’s E Talk, the reporter asked if Holland’s character “Telemachus” received any wisdom from Zendaya’s character, the Greek goddess of wisdom, Athena.

The reporter then asked, “Matt Damon (as Odysseus) got enlightenment from Zendaya, and you didn’t, not once. There is a scene where you are both in the same room, though”.

Anne Hathaway, who played Holland’s on-screen mother Penelope, chimed in. “We were in the same room,” Holland replied. “And I was also in … I was there when she shot her big massive scene during the siege of Troy.”

The Spider-Man actor recalled wearing “sweatpants and a hoodie like hiding in the corner, just enjoying” Zendaya’s performance. “Literally, I was like ‘I’m here if you need me,’” Holland said of the special on-set moment. “It was a wild experience for both of us, you know?”

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Holland said he enjoyed being on set with other first-time Nolan collaborators as they experienced working with Academy Award-winning director Christopher Nolan. “There were veterans that we could be like, you know, ‘Am I doing a good job? Like I don’t know what’s happening,’” Holland said of working with Nolan. “But it was an amazing experience. And you know, Z feels the same.”

Holland recently opened up about the unique way he learned he and Zendaya would be working together in the film. In a recent interview alongside costar Robert Pattinson for Access Hollywood, he revealed that Nolan, 55, asked him about recruiting his now-wife to join the cast.

He noted, “It was such a gift because I know how much she’s admired Chris. Interstellar is her favorite movie”. Holland shared that the pair originally read the screenplay for The Odyssey together after he was cast in 2024. When Holland met with Nolan to discuss the project, he said the filmmaker asked him, “‘Do you mind if I ask you a question, and please don’t be offended by my asking.’ And I thought he was going to ask if we could put lifts in my shoes or something.”

“I didn’t know what he was going to say, and he went, ‘Would you be offended if I asked Zendaya to play Athena?’ And I was like, ‘Why would I be offended?’ Holland added. “I said, ‘I would be honored, that’s amazing. I’m sure she would love to.’ The Odyssey hits theaters July 17.