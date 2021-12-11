Tom Holland reveals union of fellow Spider-Man actors

Spider-Man star Tom Holland has confirmed that three Spider-Men were united but in a WhatsApp group, however, the clue for their union in the upcoming franchise is still unfounded.

Tom Holland along with his co-star Zendaya has revealed the union of the three Spider-Man stars including Tobe Maguire and Andrew Garfield while talking to BBC Radio 1 on Friday.

Revealing the union details, Spider-Men are actually united in a WhatsApp group. He said, “I don’t know how it got set up, but we bumped into Tobey at a Japanese restaurant a while ago and I took his number, and then I just…yeah, I set it up.”

He added that he’s probably the only one that’s ever spoken in it.

The upcoming film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, will mark the end of the trilogy that began with the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming back in 2017 followed by Far From Home in 2019. The project, directed by Jon Watts, is slated for release on December 17, just days before Christmas.

It will be the fourth movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 following the release of Black Widow along with Shang Chi and The Legends of The Ten Rings and Eternals.

Producer Amy Pascal had confirmed that a new Spider-Man trilogy starring Tom Holland will be made after the release of No Way Home in December.

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel–[this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” she was quoted saying in the report. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel.”

She added: “We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

