Tom Holland unveils full costume for ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

Tom Holland has officially revealed his full superhero costume for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the upcoming sequel in the beloved Marvel franchise.

The actor appeared in a short teaser where his silhouette was seen entering a soundstage before revealing the new look, exciting fans around the world.

The reveal comes as Spider-Man: Brand New Day prepares for its cinema release on 31 July 2026.

The studio had earlier hinted that something fresh was on the way, sharing a preview of the new Spider-Man suit on the 63rd anniversary of the character’s first appearance in comic books.

Tom Holland returns as the web-slinging hero, a role he has become closely associated with since his debut in 2016.

This latest film follows Spider-Man: No Way Home and is expected to take the franchise in a new direction.

According to Holland, the production will rely more on real locations, beginning with a major set-piece to be filmed in Glasgow.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for his work on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Producers Amy Pascal and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige are also back on board. Zendaya will reprise her role as MJ, and the cast now includes Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas, whose characters remain under wraps.

Tom Holland expressed enthusiasm about returning to the role, especially with the chance to work outside studio soundstages.

He believes the new direction and scale of Spider-Man: Brand New Day will delight fans and bring a refreshed energy to the series.

Production is expected to begin once both Holland and Zendaya complete their work on The Odyssey, directed by Christopher Nolan.

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Tom Holland suits up once again to swing into a new chapter of the Spider-Man legacy.