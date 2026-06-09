Tom Holland teases unique way for fans to track 'The Odyssey' reviews

Christopher Nolan’s fans took their passion for the actor to the next level as they rushed to secure premium tickets for his highly anticipated film, The Odyssey. Tom Holland and Letterboxd encouraged fans to take their love for the film to the next level.

Holland, who played the role of Odysseus’ son, in a video posted by Letterboxd, said, “For the first time on Letterboxd, you’ll be able to track and share the way you experience the film with a brand new digital punch card. All of the formats for all your watches and rewatches, bragging rights fully unlocked. It’s coming soon, so keep your eyes peeled on the Letterboxd socials”.

The film is based on Homer’s legendary saga of a Greek hero traveling home after the Trojan War. Holland stars in the film alongside Matt Damon, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Mia Goth, and Benny Safdie, among many others.

Nolan has long been associated with his love for IMAX. The Odyssey, which is the first film to be shot exclusively on IMAX cameras, is no different. The wide range of formats to experience the film includes 70mm Imax, Imax 1.90:1, 70mm film, 35mm film, Dolby Vision, and premium large format, giving audiences a wide range of options at least, with the seats still available for purchase.

Many of the film’s stars have posted promotional videos detailing the various formats. Holland, for instance, explained the appeal of premium large formats, “Exhibitors design these theaters to give you an enhanced experience. They have wall-to-wall screens and superior projection technology, so you are more immersed.

If you want to feel the movie, see The Odyssey in RX or D-Box. Your seat doesn’t just sit there. When we’re moving, you’re moving. It’s going to be a great time.” The Odyssey releases in theaters July 17.