Tom Holland reveals why he won’t walk red carpet at Zendaya’s film premieres

Hollywood actor Tom Holland has revealed the reason behind his decision against walking the red carpet alongside his girlfriend Zendaya at her films’ premieres.

The two Hollywood actors first met on the set of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ in 2016 and speculations about their relationship quickly followed.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have since worked on two more ‘Spider-Man’ films and will spend 2025 working alongside in the fourth ‘Spider-Man’ title and Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey.’

Holland has recently opened up on his relationship with the Hollywood actress and why he chose not to walk the red carpet at her films’ premieres.

“It’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us,” the ‘Spider-Man’ star said.

His statement came after Tom Holland skipped the red carpet appearance at Zendaya’s ‘Challengers’ and ‘Dune.’

While he did not disclose many details about his relationship with the Hollywood actress, Tom Holland briefly discussed the future of his career if he starts a family.

“When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore. Golf and dad. And I will just disappear off the face of the earth,” the ‘Spider-Man’ star said.

In an earlier interview, the Hollywood actor reflected on his working experience with his girlfriend.

“Studios love it. One hotel room. Separate drivers. We’re not crazy now. Listen it’s work, alright? It’s a saving grace. Yeah, best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Tom Holland said.

“It’s just that perfect thing when you’re on set and a director will give you a note that maybe you don’t agree with, or I know that she doesn’t particularly like, and it’s just that, like, familiar glance at each other of like, can’t wait to talk about that later,” the Hollywood star added.