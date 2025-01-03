Tom Holland reflects on the ‘eye-opening moment’ in his sobriety journey

Hollywood star Tom Holland, who is celebrating three years of being sober this January, recalled the ‘eye-opening moment’ which made him quit alcohol for good.

Tom Holland, 28, who first started his sobriety journey back in 2022, participating in a Dry January campaign, reflected on the eye-opening moment with his brother, which made him continue with the teetotalism and triggered his journey, as the alcohol had started to take a toll on his life.

“My problem was that I would have one drink and be fine, and then I would just go too far,” said the ‘Spider-Man’ star, who has also launched his alcohol-free beer range, Bero.

During a magazine interview, Holland also shared, “Every Friday after work was a write-off: Let’s get drunk and have a good time. I didn’t have bad experiences, but I would drink enough so that I would ruin my next day.”

He continued to reveal the life-altering advice from his lawyer, who told him, “You’ll never wake up the morning after a night out and wish you had a drink.”

“That piece of advice really rang true to me,” Holland noted, adding that another ‘eye-opening moment’ was when he had to ask his younger brother to drive home from a party because he needed to drink to enjoy himself. “It’s really helpful when the people closest to you start going, ‘Are you sure?’”

The actor, who had never sought rehab to give up on alcohol, mentioned that he ‘leaned on close ones a lot: family, friends, old colleagues, new colleagues’ to remain sober. “I’m quite strong-willed, when I decide to do something, I’m really gonna do it,” Holland concluded.