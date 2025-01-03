web analytics
Tom Holland reflects on the ‘eye-opening moment’ in his sobriety journey

Web Desk
By Web Desk
Hollywood star Tom Holland, who is celebrating three years of being sober this January, recalled the ‘eye-opening moment’ which made him quit alcohol for good.

Tom Holland, 28, who first started his sobriety journey back in 2022, participating in a Dry January campaign, reflected on the eye-opening moment with his brother, which made him continue with the teetotalism and triggered his journey, as the alcohol had started to take a toll on his life.

“My problem was that I would have one drink and be fine, and then I would just go too far,” said the ‘Spider-Man’ star, who has also launched his alcohol-free beer range, Bero.

During a magazine interview, Holland also shared, “Every Friday after work was a write-off: Let’s get drunk and have a good time. I didn’t have bad experiences, but I would drink enough so that I would ruin my next day.”

He continued to reveal the life-altering advice from his lawyer, who told him, “You’ll never wake up the morning after a night out and wish you had a drink.”

 

“That piece of advice really rang true to me,” Holland noted, adding that another ‘eye-opening moment’ was when he had to ask his younger brother to drive home from a party because he needed to drink to enjoy himself. “It’s really helpful when the people closest to you start going, ‘Are you sure?’”

Tom Holland shares exciting update on 'Spider-Man 4'

The actor, who had never sought rehab to give up on alcohol, mentioned that he ‘leaned on close ones a lot: family, friends, old colleagues, new colleagues’ to remain sober. “I’m quite strong-willed, when I decide to do something, I’m really gonna do it,” Holland concluded.

