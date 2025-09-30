Tom Holland, Zendaya advance relationship to next level

Tom Holland and Zendaya, the renowned all-time favorite duo of Hollywood, have advanced their relationship a step ahead.

The Hollywood heartthrob pair initially met on the Spider-Man 2021 set, and since then they have been indivisible.

The lovebird star has amazed fans, appearing on the Golden Globes carpet donning a stunning five-carat diamond ring on her ring finger prior to the same year.

The Uncharted actor now has, a few months after officially making engagement confirmation to his lady.

In this regard, a reporter remembering a latest event attended by the Challengers star told Tom, according to E! News, while addressing a panel, “I brought my daughter, and she got to meet your girlfriend. So, I was father of the year.”

The 29-year-old artist made a laugh and immediately rectified him calling her “fiancée” while reacting to a response.

However, this moment was the first as Tome opens up regarding his new bonding with Zendaya; earlier, his father, Dominic Holland, had confirmed the engagement speculations, confessing abundant opinions went into his proposal, which occurred during the 2024 holiday period.

“He had purchased a ring,” his father, Dominic, said in a Patreon post back in January. “He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter. Tom had everything planned out… When, where, how, what to say, and what to wear.”

In contrast, there is no confirmation of the couple tying the knot; they are busy filming Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, in which Tom portrays Telemachus, son of Odysseus, while Zendaya’s part is still to be confirmed, and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day as Peter Parker and MJ.

It is pertinent to note that both films are set to be published within a few days of each other on July 17 and 31, 2026.