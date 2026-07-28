Tom Holland, Zendaya lead star-studded 'Spider-Man 4' premiere

LOS ANGELES – The Marvel Cinematic Universe has officially launched its next chapter. Tom Holland and Zendaya walked the star-studded carpet for the world premiere of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles Wednesday night.

The “Spider-Man” co-stars were joined on the red carpet by director Destin Daniel Cretton and supporting cast members like Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, and Sadie Sink as they celebrated the fourth standalone movie of Holland’s Spider-Man tenure.

A Brand New Beginning for Peter Parker

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” is expected to explore a whole new reality for Peter Parker, who found himself living all alone in New York City at the end of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” after a mind-wiping spell cast by Doctor Strange. As Peter navigates being an adult, trying to stop street-level crime and a constant stream of new threats that tax him physically and psychologically.

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The upcoming MCU entry will also feature a street-level, gritty teamed up with Frank Castle (The Punisher) – as portrayed by Jon Bernthal in the same character during the first and second season of Marvel’s Netflix’s series – and a supporting appearance from Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner.

“The stakes are very personal now,” Holland told The Associated Press on the red carpet. “He’s a normal guy who has to sacrifice everything… This movie is about selflessness, sacrifice, and the physical and emotional cost it takes being Spider-Man without any back.”

Although Holland and Zendaya generated plenty of buzz on the red carpet, a majority of the talk at the world premiere focused on Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, who made a very anticipated appearance on the Marvel Universe red carpet. Marver Studios have heavily withheld her character, giving rise to plenty of fan speculation for months online.

Sink even appeared in some promotional photos without anything specific indicating her role – until now when fan theory started escalating at the premiere of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day”:

The Jean Grey theory: Some fans suspect that Sink plays Marvel mutant Jean Grey after noticing a series of clues – including her dark, straight hair, her green, sharp eyes, and awkward mouth gestures during some promotional footage which they suggest mimic telepathic abilities.

Restored memory of a long lost lover: Many have posited that Sink can recover The’s lost friend “MJ’s”(Zendaya) memory of the Spider-Man in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day,’who has been long Forgotten and isolated since.

So with many years for Holland’s Spider-Man, when will it ever come to its closure? Cretton shared of keeping Sink’s identity, that there wasa ”Very real narrative reason why we are Keeping it to our movie screens “;as cited from him .

The highly anticipated movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will hit movie theaters everywhere this upcoming Friday, July 31,2026. With a runtime of two hours and 25 minutes ,it’ll kickstart what most likely is going to be another chapter into the next major phase – 6 – of this massive MCU cinematic universe .