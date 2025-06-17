DC Studios casts Tom Rhys Harries as iconic ‘Clayface’

Welsh actor Tom Rhys Harries has been chosen to play the main character in DC Studios’ upcoming film Clayface. This new project marks a major step forward in Harries’ career, placing him at the centre of one of DC’s most intriguing stories.

According to Variety, Tom Rhys Harries made a cut from a strong list of British actors. The list included names like Jack O’Connell, Tom Blyth, and George MacKay.

Tom Rhys Harries known for his work in Suspicion, Kandahar, White Lines, and The Gentlemen was casted by DC Studios over his strong potential.

James Watkins will direct the latest DC Studio’s project Clayface and the powerful duo of , James Gunn and Peter Safran will be overseeing the production.

Tom Rhys Harries has been cast in the lead role as Clayface, a popular villain from the Batman comic series.

First appearing in 1940, Clayface is known as a shape-shifter with a body made of clay, often depicted as a tragic character with roots in the world of acting.

Tom Rhys Harries, who trained at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama, has a strong background in theatre and screen.

He made his West End debut in 2013 and has since appeared in several high-profile television shows and films. His growing experience and versatility likely played a key part in his selection for this major role.

Clayface is expected to begin filming at Warner Bros. Leavesden Studios in the UK. It follows Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow in DC Studios’ upcoming line-up and is one of the most anticipated films from the studio’s new direction.

With Tom Rhys Harries stepping into this iconic role, fans can expect a fresh take on the classic villain, brought to life by an actor whose star continues to rise.

