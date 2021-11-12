Tomato made Rs23 pricier just this week as inflation spirals record 17.37%

KARACHI: The weekly inflation has noted 1.81 per cent increase across the country with 30 essential food items recording an increase to a point that just a kilogram of tomatoes was made Rs23 pricier, ARY News learned citing the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics report.

The PBS report noted a record 17.37 pc yearly inflation in the country based on data it collected from 50 markets across 17 Pakistan cities.

The Sensitive Price Index –a weekly inflationary indicator that measures the change in the cost of a fixed basket of goods– for the current week ended on 11th November recorded an increase of 1.81 pc, said the PBS weekly report. While the same report noted the year-on-year inflation up to Nov 11, to 17.37 pc.

The 2.5-kilogram vegetable oil (ghee) carton conceded Rs31 increase in the same period reaching to as high as Rs940. Even the egg prices have also seen a surge. A dozen of eggs is now available at Rs182.64.

Domestic consumers to get gas 3 times a day: Hammad Azhar

Separately today for the consumers’ plight, in order to meet natural gas shortages in the country, Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar said that domestic consumers will be supplied gas three times a day for cooking only.

Speaking in the Senate, the minister said gas will be available at the time of breakfast, lunch and dinner, rejecting reports that the commodity would be provided thrice a week.

