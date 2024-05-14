Tomb Raider: Phoebe Waller-Bridge to write series for Amazon

Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge is set to write a new Tomb Raider series for Amazon‘s Prime Video that will follow the adventures of Lara Croft.

The show will be written by Waller-Bridge who will also executive produce the show based on the Tomb Raider video game franchise, Variety reported on Tuesday.

While Amazon confirmed the news at its upfronts presentation, Tomb Raider was reportedly in development in January 2023.

Reacting to the news, Phoebe Waller-Bridge said that Tomb Raider was a huge part of her life and she felt privileged to be bringing it to television.

“Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure. Bats ‘n all,” the Fleabag actor added.

Crystal Dynamics and Amazon MGM Studios are producing the series under an agreement to transform Tomb Raider stories into series and movies.

“Phoebe has a lifelong love affair with Lara Croft and as soon and very soon we’ll start the worldwide search for who will play this iconic role and I just can’t wait,” Amazon MGM studios chief Jennifer Salke said.

It is pertinent to mention that Crystal Dynamics and Amazon Games had earlier entered an agreement to develop and publish a new multiplatform video game.

In the game, Lara Croft is expected to venture to India for her next adventure.

The developer had earlier announced development on a new title of the game which will be made using the Unreal Engine 5.

The announcement came amid anticipation by the fans following the success of the recent Tomb Raider Survivor trilogy.

While Crystal Dynamics has not issued any official statement regarding the Tomb Raider, leaker V Scooper has claimed that Lara Croft will be heading to India for her next adventure.