Netflix ends ‘Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft’ series

Netflix has decided to end the ‘Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft’ animated series after its two seasons.

The first season of the show debuted in October 2024, and it was soon renewed for a second season.

Netflix is ending ‘Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft’ after its second season 2, scheduled to debut on December 11, according to a report by Variety.

The official logline for Season 2 states: “When adventurer Lara Croft (voiced by Hayley Atwell) discovers a trail of stolen African Orisha masks, she joins forces with her best friend Sam (Karen Fukuhara) to retrieve the precious artefacts.

“Lara’s thrilling new adventure takes her around the globe as she delves deeper into the hidden secrets of Orisha history, dodging the machinations of a dangerous and enigmatic billionaire who wants the masks for herself, while discovering these relics contain dark secrets and a power that defies logic. Power that may, in fact, be divine.”

Apart from Atwell, the cast of the series also includes O-T Fagbenle as Eshu, Allen Maldonado as Zip, and Earl Baylon as Jonah Maiava.

Read more: Lara Croft live-action series finally finds its hero in Sophie Turner

The report about the ending of ‘Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft’ comes just a day after Amazon roped in Sophie Turner in a ‘Tomb Raider’ live-action series.

The series, based on the iconic video game franchise, has been in development at Amazon MGM since 2023 and will now go into production in January 2026.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge will serve as creator, writer, and executive producer on the show, with Chad Hodge also joining as executive producer and co-showrunner.