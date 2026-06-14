LONDON: British anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson said he was detained at Heathrow Airport on Saturday and ​had his phone seized, after a week when ‌he posted heavily online about racist and anti-immigrant riots in Northern Ireland.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, said on X ​he was held on Saturday evening for ​around three hours under the Counter-Terrorism and Border ⁠Security Act.

“My phone has been seized by the police,” ​he said on X. “Please help kick off my legal ​fund for defence”.

Tommy Robinson tweeted repeatedly last week about violence that swept Belfast after a video went viral showing the brutal stabbing of ​a man, who lost an eye in the attack. ​A Sudanese man has been charged with attempted murder. Police have ‌said ⁠they are not treating the attack as terrorism.

In the days that followed rioters targeted homes and businesses owned by ethnic minorities or foreign residents in what the British ​minister for ​the province called racist ⁠thuggery.

Local politicians have said far-right agitators online had helped to coordinate or promote ​the violence.

Without naming him, a police spokesman ​said officers ⁠had stopped a man in his 40s at Heathrow Airport on Saturday, following Tommy Robinson’s return to Britain from ⁠Russia ​via Turkey.

“The man was interviewed by ​officers and his communication devices were seized. He was subsequently released,” ​the spokesman said.