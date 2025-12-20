As of December 20, 2025, the year has been a powerhouse for cinema, driven by animated spectacles, nostalgic remakes, and franchise revivals. Global box office totals have surged, with animation leading the charge—particularly from China and Disney. The top grossing movies of 2025 shattered records, with several crossing the $1 billion milestone amid a post-pandemic boom in theatrical attendance.

Chinese animated sequel Ne Zha 2 stands as the undisputed champion, while Hollywood titles like Zootopia 2 and Lilo & Stitch delivered massive returns.

The Top 5 Highest Grossing Movies of 2025

Here are the leaders as the year wraps up, with figures reflecting worldwide grosses:

Ne Zha 2 – Approximately $2.2 billion

The Chinese animated epic became the highest-grossing animated film ever and the top movie of 2025.

Zootopia 2 – Over $1.14 billion

Disney’s sequel hit $1 billion faster than any PG-rated film, fueled by massive international success.

Lilo & Stitch (Live-Action Remake) – Around $1.04 billion

Nostalgia-powered this family favorite to billion-dollar status.

4. A Minecraft Movie – Approximately $958 million

The video game adaptation built a blockbuster empire with broad appeal.

5. Jurassic World Rebirth – Around $869 million

Dinosaurs roared back, delivering thrilling action and solid returns.

These films underscore 2025’s animation dominance and the enduring power of family-oriented blockbusters.

Spotlight on the Top 5 Box Office Winners

1. Ne Zha 2: The Record-Shattering Phenomenon

Released during Chinese New Year on January 29, 2025, *Ne Zha 2* follows the demonic child hero on epic trials. Directed by Jiaozi with a modest $80 million budget, it exploded to over $2.2 billion worldwide—mostly from China—becoming the first animated film to cross $2 billion and the highest-grossing in a single market. Stellar visuals, cultural resonance, and word-of-mouth propelled it to milestones like surpassing *Inside Out 2* as the top animated earner. It sparked national pride and boosted China’s box office significantly.

2. Zootopia 2: Disney’s Global Triumph

Disney’s November 26 release reunited Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde in a reptile-themed conspiracy adventure. With a huge opening and strong legs, it crossed $1 billion in just 17 days—the fastest for any PG film. Massive in China ($500+ million) and worldwide ($1.14+ billion), its themes of prejudice, humor, and star voices (including Shakira) resonated deeply. Critics loved its heart, and it became Disney’s biggest animated hit of the year.

3. Lilo & Stitch: Nostalgia Meets Billion-Dollar Magic

The live-action remake, starring Maia Kealoha as Lilo, hit theaters in May 2025. Blending heartwarming family bonds with adventure, it became the first MPA film of the year to reach $1 billion ($1.04 billion total). Strong presales, Disney’s remake expertise, and universal appeal to multigenerational audiences drove its success, proving ohana means big box office.

4. A Minecraft Movie: Gaming’s Blocky Billion-Dollar Build

Jason Momoa and Jack Black starred in this April adaptation of the iconic game, pulling players into a cubic overworld battle. Grossing around $958 million, it appealed to families and gamers with interactive fan events, memes, and merchandise. A strong opening and positive word-of-mouth made it one of the top video game films ever.

5. Jurassic World Rebirth: Dinosaurs Deliver Thrills

Scarlett Johansson led this July entry, extracting DNA for medical breakthroughs amid chaos. With a $200+ million budget, it earned about $869 million through spectacle, nostalgia, and international draws. Visuals and action set pieces kept it roaring despite competition.

Key Trends from 2025’s Box Office

Animation dominated, claiming the top spots and reflecting global demand for family escapism. Franchises and adaptations thrived, with international markets—especially China—driving massive earnings. Video game ties and remakes tapped nostalgia effectively. Overall, 2025 marked a strong recovery, with totals projected high thanks to these juggernauts.

The top 5 grossing movies of 2025 delivered spectacle, heart, and records, from Ne Zha 2’s historic run to Disney’s animated dominance. These films entertained billions and signaled cinema’s vibrant future. As *Avatar: Fire and Ash* closes the year, 2025 will be remembered as a banner era for blockbusters.