Top army huddle concerned at brewing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the 244th Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday, the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to ISPR, the conference took a comprehensive review of evolving security situation in the region with a particular focus on Border Management and Internal Security.

The forum was apprised of measures being taken to thwart nefarious designs of inimical forces to destabilize Pakistan and spoil the hard earned peace and stability, the ISPR added.

Taking serious note of the malicious propaganda by the Indian military, the forum expressed resolve to take all necessary measures to safeguard Pakistan’s territorial integrity.

“The baseless propaganda only reflects their frustration and an attempt to divert attention from their internal contradictions especially gross Human Rights Violations, being committed in IIOJK,” COAS said.

The top Army brass also expressed concern over the brewing humanitarian cum security situation in Afghanistan and called for meaningful engagement of the international community for peace and stability in Afghanistan and at the larger region.

The COAS also appreciated operational preparedness of formations and focus on training including enhanced collaboration with foreign militaries and conduct of joint exercises in the Operational and Counter-Terrorism domain, the ISPR concluded.

