Top Gun 3 gets a major update as Tom Cruise joins finished story

Top Gun 3 is officially in the works, and fans of the high-flying action franchise have reason to be excited. A new update from Christopher McQuarrie confirms that the story for Top Gun 3 is already locked in, with Tom Cruise on board once again.

Tom Cruise, the heart of the Top Gun series, recently confirmed that Top Gun 3 is in development. While he didn’t share many details, fans now have more to be hopeful about.

Christopher McQuarrie, who has directed several Mission: Impossible films with Cruise, revealed that the story for Top Gun 3 has already been cracked.

Speaking in a recent interview, McQuarrie said, “It’s already in the bag. I already know what it is. It wasn’t hard, I thought it would be.” The director added that writer Ehren Kruger pitched an idea that quickly clicked, leading to a full story framework for Top Gun 3.

Tom Cruise played a major role in making Top Gun: Maverick a box office success, holding off its release for two years so it could be shown in cinemas. That decision paid off, as the film went on to earn over $1 billion and was even nominated for several Oscars.

Top Gun: Maverick took nearly 30 years to happen, but Top Gun 3 appears to be moving much faster. It was first reported in development just two years after Maverick’s release, and now the creative team seems confident about its direction.

Read More: Tom Cruise drops hint about long awaited sequels

Christopher McQuarrie, who co-wrote and produced Maverick, is not confirmed to direct Top Gun 3 yet, but he is open to the idea. While Joseph Kosinski directed Maverick, his schedule might not allow him to return.

Although Tom Cruise is busy with other upcoming films, Top Gun 3 looks more real than ever. With the story already in place and Cruise involved, fans could see the long-awaited sequel take flight in the near future.