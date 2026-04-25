TORONTO: Toronto reversed course on plans to charge fans to attend its World Cup fan festival, with the city council ​approving a revised plan to create a free general ‌admission option after some councillors objected that the $10 fee broke a promise.

City staff had proposed a plan last week for $10 general admission tickets for ​the event. The festival, which is set to include live ​game broadcasts, food and entertainment, was originally promoted by ⁠the city last year as a “free and inclusive space” for ​fans to enjoy games during the June 11-July 19 World Cup.

But ​after objections from some councillors, who raised concerns about affordability for residents, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow asked staff this week to revisit the ticketing idea.

City ​staff issued a report on Wednesday proposing that of the ​20,000 general admission tickets available every day, 15,600 will be free and 500 ‌will ⁠be reserved for community groups at no cost. There will be 3,900 premium tickets available daily that will range from $100 to $300.

In the original report last week, staff said the ticketing plan was ​required as a ​crowd control measure ⁠and to help cover costs related to an “enhanced fan experience.”

“Fan Fest should be free for general ​admission,” Chow told reporters this week before council ​voted 18-3 ⁠to create a free general admission ticket option. “We can offer VIP packages for those who want them, but the gates should be ⁠open ​for everyone.”

Toronto, one of 16 cities across ​Canada, the United States and Mexico hosting games for the 48-team World Cup, will ​stage six matches.