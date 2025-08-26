Torrens helps Mets comeback win against Phillies

Luis Torrens produced a stunning performance as he hit a three-run homer along with five RBIs as New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 13-3 on Monday night.

His effort helped the Mets overcome an early three-run deficit in a matchup of the top teams in the NL East.

Mark Vientos snapped a 3-all tie with the first of his two RBI doubles, then sparked a three-run fourth with another RBI double down. Vientos helped the Mets win for the sixth time in nine games following a 1-10 skid from Aug. 3-15.

Torrens drove in five runs – his first since August 2021 – for the second time in his career. He hit an RBI double for a 5-3 lead in the sixth and homered in the seventh off Jordan Romano to push the Mets’ lead to 10-3 before lining a single for New York’s final run in the eighth.

The Mets moved back within six of the division-leading Phillies thanks to in part Vientos, who is 12-for-31 (.387) in his past eight games.

Vientos keyed a three-run rally in the fourth with a double off Philadelphia’s Cristopher Sanchez (11-5) that scored Pete Alonso to help erase a three-run deficit. He reached base three times and was lifted in the seventh after getting hit by a pitch in the back by Jordan Romano.

An inning later, with the game tied at 3-3 and New York sporting runners at first and second following walks by Starling Marte and Juan Soto, Vientos snapped the tie by lacing a 2-1 changeup down the right field line to score Soto.

Luis Torrens helped the Mets surge further ahead in the seventh with a three-run homer off Romano that gave them a 10-3 lead. Torrens also had an RBI double in the sixth that knocked out Sanchez and a run-scoring single in the eighth as part of his second career five-RBI showing.

He also drove in five on Aug. 14, 2021, for the Seattle Mariners.

Jeff McNeil drove in three runs with a pair of RBI singles and a sacrifice fly as the Mets collected 14 hits and were 11-for-19 with runners in scoring position.

Tyrone Taylor added three hits in the win.

Trea Turner opened the game with a triple and scored on a grounder by Kyle Schwarber. Alec Bohm also had a two-run single in the third but grounded into a double play in the fifth against Jose Castillo, who had just come on for starter Kodai Senga with one on and none out.

After the double-play grounder, Bohm complained to umpires about the glare from a parabolic television microphone in center field and the device was removed after a brief delay. Castillo (1-2) then retired Brandon Marsh after the delay before the Mets went ahead.

After Senga allowed three runs on six hits in four-plus innings, five relievers combined to hurl five scoreless innings.

Sanchez allowed a season-worst six runs (five earned) and tied a season high by permitting eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. The left-hander struck out four and walked three in his shortest outing since May 24. With input from Reuters.