Torrential Rawalpindi rain: minor girl drowns in nullah as city floods

RAWALPINDI: In yet another heavy rain spell on Sunday across the twin cities, large swathes have submerged in water and flooding of drains have caused death by drowning of a minor girl, ARY News reported.

Large parts of the city laying on the downward slope have been inundated. The Rescue 1122 operations have saved a number of buffalos from drowning as well, their spokesperson said.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has instructed the relevant offices for the quick dewatering of the flooded areas. So far the damages done by the rains have yet to be accounted.

Scheme 3 Afzal Town, Dhok Kala Khan, Sadiqabad, Javed Colony, Adra, Nadeem Colony, Shakriyal amongst the lands deluged by the flash floods.

Covid positivity stands at 6.21pc with 69 new daily deaths

Separately on the natural disaster front, the global pandemic, Covid, has further claimed 69 more lives in the country in the past 24-hour period on Sunday while the number of new daily cases remained at 3,909.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) statistics showed 62,918 Covid tests were conducted since the last cut-off period that resulted in 6.21 per cent positivity as 3,909 new cases emerged.