Toshakhana case: AC issues detailed verdict against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD: Following the 14-year jail sentence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, the Accountability Court has issued the detailed verdict of the Toshakhana case, ARY News reported.

The 23-page detailed verdict issued by the Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir stated that Imran Khan and his wife were found guilty of causing damage to the national kitty and committing fraud to secure financial benefits worth Rs 1573.72 million.

The verdict stated that a total of 16 witnesses recorded their statements in Toshakhana case against the former prime minister and his wife Bushra Bibi.

The PTI Founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi received 108 gifts from foreign dignitaries which included graph set jewelry from Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman. The detailed verdict stated that the gift was reported in Toshakhana but not submitted and that it was kept by Khan and his wife against Rs 9 million instead of its original value of Rs 3.16 billion.

The legal troubles for the PTI founder intensified, as the court not only imposed rigorous imprisonment but also disqualified Khan from holding any public office for the next 10 years. Additionally, the couple was fined Rs1.573 billion as part of the judgment.

Later, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced to challenge verdict against the party’s founder and Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case.

The Toshakhana case became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declaration” last year.