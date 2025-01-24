FIA begins Toshakhana inquiry against Zardari, Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has initiated an inquiry into the Toshakhana case against President Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani.

As per details, the joint investigation team (JIT) has requested the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to provide records and evidence related to the Toshakhana case, along with the accused individuals’ records. The team will prepare a supplementary challan based on the evidence received.

After obtaining the NAB records, the JIT will record statements from all the accused individuals.

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari was granted presidential immunity in the Park Lane and Toshakhana references.

The Accountability Court halted the hearing of references against President Zardari, citing Article 248 of the Constitution, which grants immunity to the President.

Judge Nasir Javed issued the verdict, stating that as long as Asif Zardari remains President, no criminal proceedings can be initiated against him. The prosecution did not object to the plea, and no opposition was raised.

According to the verdict, under Article 248, no case can be filed against the President, nor can any criminal proceedings be initiated.

President Zardari’s request for presidential immunity was accepted, and the references against him have been put on hold until he remains in office.

The NAB had filed a reference with the accountability court against the former heads of the state for not depositing luxury vehicles and valuable gifts received from the foreign leaders in the treasury.