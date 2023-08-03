Toshakhana case: IHC reserves verdict on PTI chairman’s plea

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has reserved verdict on former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman’s plea to restore his right to defense in Toshakhana case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI chief’s counsel Khawaja Haris urged the court to hear the final arguments in this case and then announce the verdict.

He said that the trial court has not entertained the PTI chairman’s defense statement and the witness was termed irrelevant without hearing to the statement.

The Chief Justice remarked that he will look into this matter and the verdict was reserved till tomorrow.

Earlier, the PTI chairman challenged the cessation of his right to defense by the trial court in Toshakhana case in the Islamabad High Court.

The petitioner pleaded to the high court to declare the trial court’s yesterday’s order as void and restore his right to defence in the case. PTI chairman also requested the court for hearing his petition today.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Aamir Farooq heard appeal of the chairman PTI against declaring Toshakhana criminal case as maintainable.

Toshakhana reference

The Toshakhana issue became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”.

The reference, which alleges that Imran failed to share details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana (during his time as the prime minister) was filed by lawmakers from the ruling coalition last year.

The judgement added that the former premier was found to be indulged in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. “A criminal proceeding will be initiated against him over filing a false statement.”

“His disqualification under Article 63, 1(P) has been for his current parliament membership”, the ECP said in its 36-page detailed judgment of the reference.

“The amount in his bank account was around half of the value of the state gifts. Imran Khan was bound to declare the cash and bank details in his returns but he didn’t declare it,” ECP decision read.

“Imran Khan being declared disqualified and unseated from his National Assembly seat,” the ECP said, adding: “He has been disqualified under Article 63, 1(P), over submitting a false statement and declaration”.

Following this, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched probe against former prime minister Imran Khan in Toshakhana case on March 9.