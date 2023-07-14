Toshakhana case: Islamabad court adjourns hearing at ECP’s request

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad adjourned the hearing of the Toshakhana criminal case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman at the request of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY News reported on Friday.

Judge Humayun Dilawar presided over the trial court proceedings. Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, represented Imran Khan, while the ECP’s counsel made a request to adjourn the hearing.

ECP counsel Saad Hasan informed the court that Advocate Amjad Parvez was to argue the case but due to “personal commitments” he could not appear the court. He requested the judge to adjourn the hearing for tomorrow.

To this, the judge turned towards PTI chairman’s lawyer Gohar Ali Khan and told him that the ECP lawyer was “very busy today” and sought adjournment.

Advocate Gohar replied that case would be heard in new court in new atmosphere.

Later, the sessions court judge declared that he would hear the case on Monday in the new court building.

Consequently, the court granted the request and adjourned the hearing until Monday.

The case

The Toshakhana issue became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declaration” last month.

Read more: ECP releases detailed judgment of Toshakhana reference

The judgement added that the former premier was found to be indulged in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. “A criminal proceeding will be initiated against him over filing a false statement.”

“As per the statement of Imran Khan he had purchased the gifts from Toshakhana paying 21.564 million rupees while the Cabinet Division said that the gifts had a value of 107.943 million.”

“The amount in his bank account was around half of the value of the state gifts. Imran Khan was bound to declare the cash and bank details in his returns but he didn’t declare it,” the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision read.