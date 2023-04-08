Toshakhana case: Islamabad court adjourns hearing till April 11

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Saturday adjourned the hearing of the Toshakhana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till April 11, ARY News reported.

As Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal resumed hearing, the former premier’s junior lawyer told the court that none of our senior lawyers nor Imran Khan had received summon notice in the case.

Later, the judge sought a report from the police regarding the implementation of the summons and adjourned the hearing for a short period.

After the submission of report, the court adjourned the proceedings till April 11.

The case

The Toshakhana issue became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declaration” last month.

Read more: ECP releases detailed judgment of Toshakhana reference

The judgement added that the former premier was found to be indulged in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. “A criminal proceeding will be initiated against him over filing a false statement.”

“As per the statement of Imran Khan he had purchased the gifts from Toshakhana paying 21.564 million rupees while the Cabinet Division said that the gifts had a value of 107.943 million.”

“The amount in his bank account was around half of the value of the state gifts. Imran Khan was bound to declare the cash and bank details in his returns but he didn’t declare it,” the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision read.

Comments