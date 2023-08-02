Toshakhana case: SC rejects PTI chief’s plea to halt trial

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s plea to suspend the immediate trial in the Toshakhana case۔

PTI chairman had filed appeal against the Islamabad High Court’s decision to send the Toshakhana case back to the trial court for hearing.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Yahya Afridi, heard the PTI chief’s plea.

The apex court while rejecting immediate relief to the former prime minister issued notices to the parties’ respondents in the case for August 5.

“We are analyzing the situation, the relief you asked for was given by us, I’m surprised you have approached the Supreme Court,” remarked the bench head, Justice Yahya Afridi.

PTI chief’s lawyer Khawaja Haris in his arguments before the SC said the case was set for a hearing in the High Court, tomorrow, but here the question is about the jurisdiction۔

The relief you are asking for may be decided by the Islamabad High Court, first let the High Court decide on the matter, Justice Afridi said۔

Later, the hearing was adjourned until August 4 by the Supreme Court.

Toshakhana reference

The Toshakhana issue became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”.

The reference, which alleges that Imran failed to share details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana (during his time as the prime minister) was filed by lawmakers from the ruling coalition last year.

The judgement added that the former premier was found to be indulged in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. “A criminal proceeding will be initiated against him over filing a false statement.”