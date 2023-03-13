Toshakhana gifts: Fawad Chaudhry demands judicial commission

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice president Fawad Chaudhry has demanded to constitute a judicial commission probe into Toshakhana gifts, ARY News reported on Monday.

Fawad Chaudhry said in a statement that PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari looted the Toshakhana gifts in accordance with the Toshakhana records. One more piece of evidence came forth against Sharif and Zardari for deceiving the nation, he added.

He criticised that allegations were levelled against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi for 11 months, whereas, the PTI chief received the lowest number of gifts from Toshakhana by following the legal procedure.

“Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari illegally acquired vehicles from Toshakhana and committed legal violations. The publicised list is incomplete and the records of 1988 should also be made public.”

He thanked the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) chief justice for ordering to declassify the Toshakhana records. Chaudhry said that the LHC CJ gave a new path of transparency to the nation.

The PTI vice president demanded the LHC constitute a commission to probe against the rulers whether they bought the gifts at the assessed price in accordance with the law or not. He added that a probe should also be launched against rulers whether they declared the gifts in their asset declaration or not.

Fawad Chaudhry asked the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) to seek an apology from Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi for running a smear campaign against them. He added that the smear campaign and false narrative of the PML-N have been exposed before the nation.

Yesterday, the federal government declassified the Toshakhana records and uploaded the 466-page data from 2002 to 2023 on the Cabinet Division’s website.

Those who acquired gifts from Toshakhana include former presidents, prime ministers, ministers and government officers.

