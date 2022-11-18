Toshakhana gifts: NAB to begin probe against Imran Khan, other PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to launch an investigation against former prime minister Imran Khan and other PTI leaders in Toshakhana case ARY News reported on Friday citing sources.

The anti-graft watchdog will launch a probe against Imran Khan, former SAPMs Zulfi Bukhari, Shehzad Akbar and Farah Khan, say sources.

The NAB action comes after Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor claimed that the PTI government sold an expensive Graff wristwatch — gifted to former premier Imran Khan by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman — for $2 million, worth approximately Rs280m at the time of sale in 2019.

It is pertinent to note that the Toshakhana issue became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declaration” last month.

Read more: ECP releases detailed judgment of Toshakhana reference

The judgement added that the former premier was found to be indulged in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. “A criminal proceeding will be initiated against him over filing a false statement.”

“His disqualification under Article 63, 1(P) has been for his current parliament membership”, the ECP said in its 36-page detailed judgment of the reference.

